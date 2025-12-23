At least five police personnel lost their lives after militants attacked a police van from Gurguri Police Station in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. During the attack, the cops were deployed on security duty for the gas-producing company MOL. A visual of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the charred remains of the vehicle, which came under attack.

According to a report in the Dawn, the district police spokesman, Shaukat Khan, confirmed the incident and the casualties, and stated that all of the martyred cops were constables. Khan added that the deceased policemen were identified as constables Shahid Iqbal, Samiullah, Arif, Safdar and Muhammad Abrar, who was also the mobile’s driver.

