Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /VIDEO: Five policemen killed in Pakistan after militant attack on patrolling vehicle

VIDEO: Five policemen killed in Pakistan after militant attack on patrolling vehicle

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 23, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 15:02 IST
VIDEO: Five policemen killed in Pakistan after militant attack on patrolling vehicle

Militants in Pakistan attacked police van, killing five officers. Photograph: (X/@NMukherjee6)

Story highlights

Police spokesman confirmed the incident and the casualties, and stated that all of the martyred cops were constables. He added that the deceased policemen were identified as constables Shahid Iqbal, Samiullah, Arif, Safdar and Muhammad Abrar, who was also the mobile’s driver.

At least five police personnel lost their lives after militants attacked a police van from Gurguri Police Station in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. During the attack, the cops were deployed on security duty for the gas-producing company MOL. A visual of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the charred remains of the vehicle, which came under attack.

According to a report in the Dawn, the district police spokesman, Shaukat Khan, confirmed the incident and the casualties, and stated that all of the martyred cops were constables. Khan added that the deceased policemen were identified as constables Shahid Iqbal, Samiullah, Arif, Safdar and Muhammad Abrar, who was also the mobile’s driver.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Shaukat Khan stated that, along with a large police contingent, the district police officer was also present at the scene. Meanwhile, a search operation following the attack was underway, and the exact cause of the incident is not yet clear.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics