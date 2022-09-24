US senators corner Apple on its chip deal with a Chinese company

The US government and technology giant Apple are currently sparring with each other over the latter's potential deal with Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co.

Reportedly, the US senators fear that the deal poses threat to the country's national security.

Both Democrat and Republican chairs of the senate intelligence committee recently wrote a letter to Avril Haines, director of national intelligence requesting a review of the deal.

“We write to convey our extreme concern about the possibility that Apple Inc will soon procure 3D Nand memory chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies Co," wrote Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, the Democratic chair and Republican vice-chair of the committee.



“Such a decision would introduce significant privacy and security vulnerabilities to the global digital supply chain that Apple helps shape given YMTC’s extensive, but often opaque, ties to the Chinese Communist party.” the letter further read.

Moreover, the senators asked Haines to conduct a thorough investigation on the role YMTC plays in helping Chinese companies such as Huawei, which have been sanctioned by the White House.

Earlier, speaking to Financial Times, Apple remarked that it was “evaluating” sourcing from YMTC for some iPhones in China.

For years, US led the technology battle with China. However, the tips have recently scaled in Beijing's favour. As reported by WION, according to a study presented by Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), US could lose the tech competition to China if it does not take action on the 5G, AI, and microchip core fronts.

The report added that the tech race would be going through its critical phase during the 2025 and 2030 period. It is during this window that Beijing might be able to edge out the USA if the current trend continues.

The report titled “Mid-Decade Challenges to National Competitiveness” further shed light on the fact that China has been making rapid advancements in the aforementioned core areas. It added that the USA has been playing catch-up on 5G and microelectronics supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies)



