/US Secret service agent assigned to JD Vance placed on leave after alleged security leak

US Vice President JD Vance’s Secret Service agent was placed on administrative leave after reportedly sharing secret security information with his supposed romantic interest, who turned out to be an undercover journalist, James O’Keefe. The secret agent who was caught on camera was identified as Tomas Escotto, with about five years of service. According to The O'Keefe Media Group, he was expressing his dissatisfaction with US President Donald Trump, his immigration policy and his opposition to ICE agents. However, very little information about Escotto's personal life is available, understandably, as the US Secret Service reveals no information about the profile of its agents.

What information did Tomas Escotto reveal?

According to published reports by the undercover journalist, who shared sensitive security information, these include details about protective formation, ie how he is physically surrounded, describing multiple shift changes and advance security procedures. He even sent images from Air Force Two while onboard with the Vice President, those images potentially embedded with location. According to the video, he further shared information about the future travel plans of the Vice President, sometimes days in advance. He further acknowledged that he has signed a non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits him from releasing sensitive information. But he, anyway, released such details despite knowing the other person was just a casual romantic interest.

WION has not independently verified the details of the video.

According to reports, he was a holdover from the Biden administration. The US Secret Service is investigating Escotto and has revoked his security clearance, access to agency systems and facilities, and placed him on administrative leave.

USSS Deputy Director Matthew Quinn told Fox News in a statement, "The U.S. Secret Service has also issued an order for all personnel to retake the agency’s required anti-espionage training in order to ensure employees are aware of the threats posed by individuals aiming to exploit agency employees for information about our protective operations."