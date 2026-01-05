/US Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio residence attacked, window smashed; Suspect arrested

One person has been arrested after an incident at US Vice-President JD Vance’s Ohio residence, according to a federal law enforcement source. The official added that during the incident, the Vance family was not present and officials do not believe the person entered the vice the home of the VC president, according to preliminary reports.
Images carried by local media showed broken windows at the residence, though the exact circumstances remain unclear. A law enforcement official told CNN that officials are investigating whether the incident involved a deliberate attempt to target Vance or members of his family.