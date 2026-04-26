The US Secret Service confirmed that one person is in custody in connection with the shooting incident at the White House Dinner event in which US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were in attendance. The US Secret Service confirmed that Trump, Vance and First Lady Melania Trump are safe. It said that it is actively investigating the situation. The FBI in a statement said that the Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad responded to the shooting at the Washington Hilton and confirmed that the suspect was in custody. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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Revealing about the incident, an FBI official said the suspect fired at a Secret Service agent, though the agent is reported to be unharmed. Officials added that the shooting occurred in a “screening area” outside the event venue. The official added that a person armed with a shotgun attempted to breach security at the White House press dinner.