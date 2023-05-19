US retracts from claim that it eliminated a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria drone strike

A top US defence source confirmed to Fox News that the country's military authorities are retracting their assertion that a senior al Qaeda commander was killed in a recent drone operation in Syria. The Washington Post reported the story first. According to the Post, Lotfi Hassan Misto, 56, was recognised by his family as the victim of the American missile strike on May 3.

The operation was overseen by US Central Command, or CENTCOM, which said in a statement the day of the strike that it had carried out a strike "targeting a senior Al Qaeda leader."

No more information was given, and the victim's identity remained a secret. Misto's family asserts that he was caring for his sheep when he was slain and that he had no connections to terrorist groups.

According to Misto's family, he was a father of 10 who quietly resided in a town in northwest Syria and lived in poverty for the majority of his life.

“We are no longer confident we killed a senior AQ official,” one official said.

Also speaking on the condition of anonymity was another official source who said “though we believe the strike did not kill the original target, we believe the person to be al-Qaeda.”

Michael Lawhorn, a spokesman for Central Command, said, “Centcom takes all such allegations seriously and is investigating to determine whether or not the action may have unintentionally resulted in harm to civilians."

In the weeks following the strike, US military authorities have resisted disclosing details of their target, the error that happened, whether a real terrorist commander fled, if Misto was an actual member of al-Qaeda, and the reason why some Pentagon officials continue to believe Misto was an al-Qaeda member despite his family's protestations. US evacuation from Afghanistan and erroneous airstrikes When the Biden administration was accused of covering up instances of erroneous airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of innocent people last year, it committed to take action to lessen those risks while also pledging greater openness in the event that such fatalities did occur.

Watch | Japan to join India's UPI payment system, says Kono Taro, Japan's Digital Minister × Investigations by numerous media outlets, including The Post, have shown how faulty intelligence and what the military refers to as "confirmation bias" have resulted in disaster.