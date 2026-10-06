/US midterms 2026: Where does Trump’s approval rating stand today?

With weeks to go before the US midterms 2026, President Donald Trump faces a key test as his approval rating falls. He has began his 32-day blitz of rallies ahead of November 3. His Monday evening's stop, Grand Island, is located in Nebraska’s solidly conservative south-central region. On Wednesday, he'll make his second stop in two weeks in Texas with a rally in San Antonio. Across the country, voters are frustrated with Trump’s handling of the economy as well as Iran war. Trump's approval rating held at a record low as of Oct 6 (Monday). According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll done for six days, only 32 per cent of Americans gave a thumbs up to Trump's presidency, unchanged from a September Reuters/Ipsos survey that saw the leader's rating at the lowest of his political career.

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In 2024 presidential contest, Hispanic voters helped propel Trump to victory. At that time, he won roughly one-third in the 2020 election. But support for the president has waned in recent months with rising inflation. According to the poll, just 24 per cent of Hispanic Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House.



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The poll hinted at Republican Party's poor performance. Registered voters are preferring Democrats over Republicans by 44 per cent to 37 per cent less than a month before the November 3 election. Among independents, Democrats led 37 per cent to 21 per cent, with 28 per cent of independent registered voters still undecided. Just 26 per cent of Hispanic registered voters plan to vote Republican in the contest, which will determine control of both chambers of Congress during the last two years of Trump's current term. Some 52 per cent of Hispanic voters plan to vote for Democrats, about double the level of support for Republicans and the largest Democratic advantage since Trump took office. Republicans are bracing for a rough performance in the congressional elections. Cost of living is the top issue, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.