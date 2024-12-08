New York, United States

In a shocking incident, a man living in the United States disclosed how he started receiving death threats on social media platforms because of a viral post in which he was wrongly identified as the killer of CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson.

Advertisment

A picture of the man was shared on X along with the suspect's image and the caption read, “Possible match for the United Healthcare CEO assassin identified! Do you recognise this person?!”

Sharing the post, political analyst Joey Mannarino wrote on X, “How is this allowed? This can get me killed.” The post received more than 19.4 million views.

Also Read: 'Deny, depose, defend': Man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO reportedly left cryptic message on bullet casings

Advertisment

Clarifying the post, the readers said, “Incorrect claim. The picture on the right is Joey Mannarino, who is not a suspect.”

How is this allowed? This can get me killed. https://t.co/bQTt0pxN3R — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 6, 2024 ×

Mannarino, in a follow-up post, highlighted the situation's gravity and how he has been getting threatening messages.

Advertisment

“Due to this post, I'm receiving death threats like this one below from @smoking539675 in my inbox. This is not normal nor is this something someone should deal with as it puts my family and myself at risk. Someone must be held to account,” Mannarino wrote.

Due to this post, I’m receiving death threats like this one below from @smoking539675 in my inbox. This is not normal nor is this something someone should deal with as it puts my family and myself at risk. Someone must be held to account. pic.twitter.com/8Cn1x452qx — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 6, 2024 ×

Later, he shared another screenshot that had warnings. He said that the post on X in which he was blamed for killing the CEO received more than 13,000,000 views so far. "About to write my own version of “If I Did It…” like OJ did!" he said.

Netizens react to Mannarino's post

Reacting to Mannarino's post on X, people extended their support for the man. Some netizens called it "depraved" and "dangerous".

Watch: UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder: Manhunt Underway For Gunman

“He thinks just because his account is satire he can do whatever he wants. This is in poor taste and could potentially be dangerous for you,” said one user.

“This is how big problems start—false accusations can ruin lives," commented another user. “Unacceptable on every level,” wrote a third user.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan on December 4, and the New York police called it a “brazen, targeted attack.”

(With inputs from agencies)