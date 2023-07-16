US gun violence: Georgia shooter still at large; authorities announce reward towards suspect's capture

A manhunt was launched in the state of Georgia in the United States after an unidentified male shooter shot down four people. So far no known motive is known for the shooting incident. Georgia shooting incident: What happened? The shooting incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood in Hampton, Georgia, located about 35 miles south of Atlanta.

Police Chief James Turner addressed the media and identified the deceased. Turner informed that three men and one woman had lost their lives in the shooting incident.

The precise identities of the victims were withheld as their bereaved relatives were still being notified. Georgia shooting incident: Suspect identified Authorities issued four arrest warrants for a resident of Hampton, Andre Longmore, aged 40.

It remained uncertain whether Longmore had any prior connection to the victims.

News of the shooting rapidly spread, prompting law enforcement agencies throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area to join the search for Longmore.

He was last seen driving a black GMC Acadia SUV, although the vehicle reportedly did not belong to him.

Meanwhile, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett vowed to relentlessly pursue Longmore and ensure his capture.

The sheriff's office offered a substantial $10,000 reward for any information leading to Longmore's arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Hampton's Mayor, Ann Tarpley, asked people to direct their thoughts and prayers towards the affected families and victims.

