/US F16s intercept civilian planes near Trump’s New Jersey golf club, dramatic video surfaces | WATCH

In a latest development, the US officials on Sunday (Aug 9) intercepted at least three general aviation aircraft citing that they violated the temporary flight restrictions near Bedminster, New Jersey, as the country's President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his golf club. The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) said its F-16 fighter jets intercepted two general aviation aircraft. It also said that a third plane triggered an alert while Trump was preparing to depart the area, where the four-day LIV Golf New York tournament was being held.

The situation turned into a chaos and US Secret Service agents rushed to action in order to keep the US President Trump safe. Emergency SUVs and law enforcement officers were also seen moving. Following the incident, officials noted that the first two general aviation aircraft were safely escorted out of the restricted area by NORAD aircraft. Meanwhile, the aircraft "reestablished communications and became compliant before Norad intervention was required." Videos now circulating online captured the interceptions of the first two aircraft. It shows the dramatic moment an F-16 fighter jet closed in on what appeared to be a small Cessna aircraft near Jefferson Township, outside Bedminster.

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All restrictions were in place