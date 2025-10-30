/US extends Chabahar port waiver for India till April 2026

The US extended India’s Chabahar Port sanctions waiver until April 2026, allowing India Ports Global to continue operations. Crucial for Afghanistan aid and Central Asia trade, the port benefits from India’s $120M investment and serves as a strategic gateway bypassing Pakistan routes.
The United States has extended the sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port project for India, providing much-needed relief to New Delhi's efforts to enhance connectivity to Central Asia and Afghanistan. The extension delays the waiver's expiry till April 2026, allowing India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) to continue operations without immediate fear of any sanctions.
The waiver, first issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA). The move comes just weeks after the initial revocation sparked concerns. Chabahar is crucial for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and bypassing Pakistan's overland routes. The project has already facilitated shipments of wheat and urea to Afghanistan.
Under a 10-year agreement signed in May 2024, India has invested over $120 million in developing the Shahid Beheshti terminal, including equipment upgrades and connectivity to the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
Chabahar Port, located on Iran's southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, is Iran's only ocean-facing port and serves as a strategic gateway to the Indian Ocean. It has become a key part of India-Iran ties. The port's proximity to Afghanistan (about 950 km from the Afghan border) and Central Asian countries positions it as a "Golden Gate" for landlocked regions, enabling trade routes that bypass traditional chokepoints.