US elections 2020: Kamala Harris makes history, accepts vice-president nomination

California Senator Kamala Harris on August 19 formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for vice president.



Also read: Why Kamala Harris unsettles policymakers in New Delhi



On August 12, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, scripted history by selecting Harris, an Indian-American and an African-American, as his running mate in the presidential election on November 3.



"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," she said, according to excerpts of the speech released earlier. "We're at an inflection point."



Also read: How Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris is making history

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California senator Harris, if elected, would be second in the line of succession after Biden.

Harris was born on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan migrated to the US from Tamil Nadu in India, while her father, Donald J Harris, moved to the US from Jamaica.

(With inputs from agencies)