US election 2020: Most respected political poll shows Trump leads Joe Biden in Iowa

US President and Republican candidate for US elections Donald Trump has taken over the lead in Iowa state. On the other hand, Joe Biden is handily beating Donald Trump in national polls.



Also read: Trump suggests he might try to fire Fauci post-election



In the poll, conducted by Selzer & Co for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom between 26 and 29 October, Trump led by 48% to 41% for Biden. In September, the same poll showed the two men tied at 47%.



In September's Iowa Poll, the candidates were tied at 47% to 47%.



Also read: Honking gets a new meaning in American politics



The state swung in favour for the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012, before flipping to Trump in 2016.



Also read | US election 2020: President Donald Trump's wildest prediction till date



Trump won 51.15% of the votes in the 2016 presidential election, while his then-Democratic rival garnered 41.74 per cent of the ballots.



Earlier in October, a Monmouth University Poll revealed that Trump was ahead with 48 per cent compared to Biden's 47 per cent.



Both Trump and Biden campaigned in Iowa in October.



With just two days left for the November 3 US presidential election, a new poll placing President Donald Trump in a lead against his Democratic rival in the battleground state of Iowa shows the last-minute shift in support towards Trump.



The Register’s pre-election poll has been a critical marker of which candidates will carry the state and Iowa has emerged as a critical battleground in Tuesday's election.

(With inputs from agencies)