/US destroys six Iranian boats, intercepts missiles and drones in Strait of Hormuz; Tehran denies

The United States has destroyed six Iranian boats and intercepted missiles and drones launched at US Navy and commercial vessels by Iranian forces, a senior US admiral said Monday (May 4). The operation comes as US forces work to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under an initiative called ‘Project Freedom’, announced on Sunday by Donald Trump. "US Apache and Seahawk helicopters struck six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), told reporters.

He added that US forces ‘effectively engaged’ all missiles and drones that were fired at both us and the commercial ships. According to Cooper, while some cruise missiles targeted US Navy ships, most missiles and multiple drones were aimed at commercial vessels. "We defended both ourselves and, consistent with our commitment, we defended all the commercial ships," he said.

Also Read: US denies Iranian claim of strike on warship trying to enter Strait of Hormuz

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The escalation follows a large-scale US and Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on February 28. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global route for oil and gas exports, prompting US forces to impose a blockade on Iranian ports. Earlier on Monday, Iranian state television reported that its navy fired cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones near US destroyers transiting the strait, describing the move as a ‘warning shot’. CENTCOM confirmed that two US guided-missile destroyers entered the Gulf via the Strait as part of ‘Project Freedom’. Meanwhile, two US-flagged merchant ships passed in the opposite direction and are safely headed on their journey.

Tehran denies US sank six Iranian boats: State TV

Iran on Monday (May 4) rejected US claims that American forces had sunk Iranian boats, according to state television. This came after a US admiral said that American forces had destroyed six Iranian vessels. "The US claim that it sank several Iranian war boats is false," a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by state television.