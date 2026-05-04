/US denies Iranian claim of strike on warship trying to enter Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy has denied a claim made by the Iranian media that Iran has struck a US warship trying to enter the Strait of Hormuz. The news of Iran targeting US warships surfaced after the US President announced Project Freedom. The US military claimed that the first commercial ships had transited the critical waterway as part of US President Donald Trump's new mission to guide stranded vessels. The U.S. said that 15,000 service members, guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft and multi-domain unmanned platforms will be involved in the new operation.

In response, Iran's military chief Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi said in a statement to broadcaster IRIB, “We warn that any foreign armed force — especially the aggressive US military — will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz.”

“No US Navy ships have been struck,” US Central Command said. “US forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.” Iranian state media Fars, citing local sources, indicated that the warship was struck, “unable to continue its course following the strikes and was forced to retreat and flee the area.”

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An estimated 20,000 seafarers on 2,000 ships have been stuck in the strait since the US-Iran war began in February. Now, as Trump tries to force his way through the Hormuz, these can become a new flashpoint. However, Trump asserted that Project Freedom will not necessarily involve the US Navy escorting a commercial vessel through the Strait of Hormuz. The officials described “Project Freedom” as more of an international shipping coordination effort. According to an Axios report, instead of accompanying a vessel, the US Navy will provide information to avoid mines. The report also cites that US Navy ships would be “in the vicinity” in case they need to prevent Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in Hormuz.