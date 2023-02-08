US approves $10 bn sale of HIMARS rocket launchers to Poland; the ones proved effective for Ukraine

US State Department approved sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10 billion to Poland. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency Tuesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to approve the transaction.

HIMARS launchers support long-range precision strikes against the target and is believed to be crucial in Ukraine's struggle against Moscow's invasion. These rockets enabled Ukraine in its defensive and offensive capabilities in the war against Russia.

The agency said that Poland has requested to buy the M142 HIMARS launchers along with other equipment including M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems and other Rocket Launch Systems.

US said that this proposed sale will "support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," it added.

US also clarified that the proposed sale of this equipment and support "will not alter the basic military balance in the region" and that "there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

