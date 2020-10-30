UK pitches for 'tiered' approach as northern England braces for restrictions

Residents in northern England are bracing for stricter lockdown measures starting next week as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mount in the UK.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the country's "tiered" approach looked to be working in combating the virus even as Britain recorded 20,000 COVID-19 cases a day on average over the past week.

The country has also recorded 200 deaths since last week due to the virus. Raab, however, said that a complete lockdown was not on the government's agenda.

Next week West Yorkshire will be put on highest alert with pubs and bars ordered to close early as officials said the rate of infection was among the highest in the country. Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield have been marked on the top tier of restrictions due to large scale surge in virus cases.

The British foreign secretary has pitched for "localised approach" in order to ensure areas without virus do not suffer consequences as it would impact the economy. Amid the virus cases, the IMF has warned that UK's economy could contract by 10.4 per cent in 2020 and grow by 5.7 per cent next year as it battles the virus.

"The sharp summer rebound in activity faces strong headwinds from a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Brexit-related uncertainty, rising unemployment, and stress on corporate balance sheets," IMF said.

Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 45,000 fatalities.

According to Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI, the number of coronavirus cases has been doubling every nine days and rising in all age groups and regions in the country even as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have reimposed partial lockdowns to fight the virus upsurge.