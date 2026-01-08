/Two killed in shooting outside Mormon church in Salt Lake City, suspect at large

What happened?

According to a Reuters report, a funeral was taking place inside the building when the shooting ensued. Speaking to the publication, Glen Mills, a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, "There was a funeral taking place at the church. Out in the parking lot, there was some sort of altercation took and that's when shots were fired."

Confirming reports of a shooting, the Salt Lake City Police Department on X said that officers were present on scene of a shooting at 660 N. Redwood Road. They revealed that two people were killed in the shooting incident and at least six were injured, with at least 3 in critical condition.

Authorities said no suspect was in custody as of Wednesday evening. “The suspects are still outstanding, but our officers have obtained solid leads and are working to locate those involved,” said the police department, urging the public to call in with any information they may have. Police have launched an extensive manhunt for the suspects involved. Meanwhile, the FBI has stepped in, offering help to local police. As the investigation continues, Redwood Road has been “closed in both directions from 500 N to 700 N”.

