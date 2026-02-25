/Turkish F-16 fighter jet crashes during training flight, video surfaces

In a shocking incident, a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a mission flight in the early hours of Wednesday (Feb 25). The crash occurred on the highway in Balıkesir shortly after takeoff. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Turkish administration has launched an investigation into the crash. The aircraft, assigned to the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir, crashed around 00:50 (local time). According to reports, radio and radar contact were lost shortly after takeoff.

Search-and-rescue teams confirmed the crash and located the wreckage. Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu said through a post on X, “One of our F-16 aircraft belonging to the squadron of the Balıkesir 9th Main Jet Base Command crashed during a mission flight around 00:50, and one of our pilots has been martyred. I pray to God for mercy on our martyr and extend my condolences to his family. May our beloved nation be strong."

The cause of the crash is under investigation. According to reports, the Istanbul–Izmir Motorway spans 426 kilometres, including 384 kilometres of motorway and 42 kilometres of connecting roads. The full route was opened to traffic on August 4, 2019, following the phased completion of its sections.

