/DGCA cracks down on VSR after Ajit Pawar's plane crash, all Learjets grounded

In a significant development in the Ajit Pawar plane crash case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strict action against VSR Company, grounding all its LearJet aircraft with immediate effect. The move comes in the aftermath of the fatal crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar. Aviation authorities have intensified scrutiny of the operator’s safety standards and compliance procedures following preliminary findings in the case.

According to official sources, the DGCA has imposed a complete ban on the operation of all LearJet aircraft owned or operated by VSR Company. The aircraft will not be allowed to fly until fresh airworthiness certificates are issued. The regulator has made it clear that the suspension will remain in force until the airline satisfies all safety requirements and regulatory norms. The aviation watchdog has also directed the company to present the detailed root cause of the accident. Authorities have sought comprehensive documentation related to aircraft maintenance records, crew training protocols, flight operation manuals, and safety audits.

Sources indicate that the ban will continue until the ongoing investigation into aviation safety standards and flight operations is fully completed. The DGCA is examining whether there were lapses in maintenance, technical compliance, or operational procedures that may have contributed to the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already probing the incident, and its findings will play a crucial role in determining further action.

