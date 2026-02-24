Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  Iran Army helicopter crashes into fruit market amid fear of possible US strike - What we know about causes and casualties

Iran Army helicopter crashes into fruit market amid fear of possible US strike — What we know about causes and casualties

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 13:22 IST | Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 13:33 IST
Iran Army helicopter crashes into fruit market amid fear of possible US strike — What we know about causes and casualties

Army helicopter crash Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

An Iranian Army helicopter crashed in Isfahan, killing the pilot and co-pilot, with reports of civilian casualties. The cause is under investigation, though a technical fault is suspected. The incident comes amid rising US-Iran tensions and ongoing nuclear deal disagreements.

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, an Iranian army helicopter crashed in the central province of Isfahan on Tuesday (Feb 24). According to state media, the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the incident. The specific cause of the crash is yet not known. The crash comes amid threats of strike by the US amid ongoing nuclear talks and disagreements between Washington and Tehran over uranium enrichment and possession of nuclear weapons. The Iranian military on high alert as Trump continues to weigh options to strike Iran while building America's military strength around the country.

Tasnim News Agency, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that the helicopter was from the Iranian Army's Aviation unit and it crashed in the fruit and vegetable market area of Darcheh city in Khomeyni Shahr County, Isfahan Province. It said that the crash occurred due to a technical malfunction. Two market vendors were also killed in the incident apart from pilot and co-pilot.

Iran-US tensions

US President Donald Trump

