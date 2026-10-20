/Trump says US can leave Iran, threatens to withdraw from Europe 'if they don't soon find their way'

US President Donald Trump, while campaigning for the midterm election at a rally in Kansas on Monday, said the US could leave Iran now, claiming that the US had achieved its objective. He claimed that Iran's leadership is gone and Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. He also claimed that Iran's navy and air force are gone and no longer possess a functioning radar system or air defence network. He specifically claimed that 229 Iranian fighter jets were “scattered all over the runways.”

“Somebody said you could leave right now. It’s true. We could leave right now. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” said Trump at a rally in Kansas.

“I don’t know who the hell to negotiate with,” he said. “Their first level of leaders gone. Their second level of leaders gone. Their third level of leaders half gone.” He claimed that remaining Iranian leadership had asked him to guarantee that they would not be killed.

“Soleimani was killed. You know Soleimani, by me, in the first term? Soleimani was killed,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Iran killed 75,000 protesters over the span of the last eight months. He claimed that people ask why Iranians don't protest, "Well, it’s a little hard when you got machine guns at the end of the street shooting you down.” Trump then referred to the execution of wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, “They hang them by cranes. They hang them by cranes for all to see.”

Trump warns to withdraw from Europe

Trump has warned that Washington could withdraw its support for European allies, accusing them of failing to stand by the United States during the conflict with Iran.

“When we asked for help in Iran...we spend so much on NATO...they weren't there to help!” Trump said, according to the social media post.

He added, “It's something we can NEVER forget,” referring to what he views as Europe's failure to reciprocate decades of American military support.