/Trump says, 'Project Freedom will be paused'; blockade to remain in full force

Donald Trump said the United States will temporarily pause its maritime escort operation through the Strait of Hormuz, while maintaining a blockade, citing progress toward a potential agreement with Iran. “Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement comes after Marco Rubio said earlier that the combat phase of US operations against Iran had ended and Washington was shifting focus to securing maritime navigation through the region. Marco Rubio said the new approach aimed at stabilizing shipping routes and reducing escalation risks while diplomatic talks continue.

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The United Nations faces what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called a “real test” as it considers a US-backed draft Security Council resolution aimed at stabilizing the Strait of Hormuz. The United States, along with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, has introduced a draft resolution calling for measures against Iran. According to Rubio, the proposal “requires Iran to cease attacks, mining, and tolling,” and demands transparency over naval activity in the region.

“It demands that Iran disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them, while also supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.” A previous UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, led by Bahrain, was vetoed by China and Russia last month. Speaking at a White House briefing, Rubio described the current draft as restrained in scope. “If you’re telling me that the international community and hundreds of countries cannot rally behind that, that I don’t know what the utility of the UN system is, if it can’t even solve something as straightforward as that,” he said.

He further argued that global powers should support the measure. He said it is in the interest of Russia and China “for that resolution to pass and for pressure to be brought on Iran, because it is in their interest not to see international waterways, including the straits of Hormuz, be closed down and cause economic chaos to dozens and dozens of countries around the world.”