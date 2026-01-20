/Trump shares private messages about Greenland from leaders on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump posted private messages of world leaders in multiple posts on the Truth Social platform. Trump said that he agreed to meet all parties about Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week. But then he shared messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

One of the messages from the French President Emmanuel Macron reads he agrees on Syria and Iran, "I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland.” Macron then offered to help in setting up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris. He further invited Trump to dinner in Paris. An official close to the French President verified the authenticity of the text.

Trump then went on to share a picture of himself, JD Vance and Marco Rubio hoisting the US flag in Greenland, and the plaque read: "Greenland, US territory, EST. 2026"

He then again shared a message from the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, “Dear Donald, what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagement in Davos to highlight your work there in Gaza and in Ukraine”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed strong support for Greenland and Denmark, saying that the sovereignty of Greenland is “non-negotiable.” “When it comes to the security of the Arctic region, Europe is fully committed, and we share the objectives of the United States in this regard,” she added.

France's Foreign Ministry, earlier on a social media platform, mocked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's justification for why Trump wants Greenland. "If there were a fire someday, firefighters would intervene - so better burn the house now." The Trump administration has repeatedly stated that the US needs to acquire Greenland to protect its national security from Russian and Chinese threats.