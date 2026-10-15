/Trump inner circle spooked by ousted ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle's alleged ‘Burn Book’

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former US ambassador to Greece who resigned Tuesday (Oct 13), has left some Trump insiders concerned that she could reveal private details about the president's family, according to a report. Guilfoyle allegedly keeps a "burn book" of sensitive information. And she resigned amid a scandal over allegations that she asked a Trump donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill days before her Senate confirmation hearing. Other allegations about her conduct at the US embassy in Athens have also surfaced. She has denied the claims. "I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," she said in a statement Tuesday, adding that she would "always be a loyal supporter" of the president.

A six-year relationship with Donald Trump Jr. gave Guilfoyle access to private conversations among key figures in Trump's circle, according to news outlet Daily Mail. The couple split in late 2024, around the time US President Trump named her ambassador. Trump Jr. has since married Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

One anonymous source told the newspaper that allies feared she could release the contents of a diary now that she has "nothing to lose." "Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried," the source said. Another insider said she was "way inside that family and political operation for years."

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump distanced himself from her. "No, she wasn't a member of my family," he said. "She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago." The Independent said it has contacted the White House for comment.

The Daily Mail reported that some of Trump's advisers tried to save her position before she was asked to resign over fears of what she might reveal outside the family's orbit. Her troubles began late last month, when the Journal reported she had promoted a Greek construction firm where one of her advisers worked as a lobbyist. She then reportedly began calling influential Trump supporters and officials to ask for their backing.

On October 7, a second report said she had asked former Trump donor Eric Deters to pay her $100,000 American Express bill ahead of her September 2025 confirmation. She reportedly texted him, "Honey please I need you to get this done for me today," and asked that the money be wired without leaving a paper trail.

Reports suggest that aides discussed removing her while Secretary of State Marco Rubio was in Greece from October 6 to 8, but he did not want to overshadow his speech at the Acropolis. Rubio defended her at the time, saying reporters should not treat every source's claim as "gospel."