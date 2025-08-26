/Trump fires Biden appointee Fed Governor Lisa Cook; claims 'sufficient cause' of mortgage fraud. What it means

Trump, in a move seen as an escalation of his efforts to control the central bank, has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Trump cited allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook, which she has denied.
US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 25) shared on Truth Social a letter he has sent to Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, firing her. In what marks the latest escalation in Trump's attack on the central bank's independence, the POTUS, in his letter, told Cook he was removing her from her position "effective immediately". The action, as per reports, is based on allegations by a Trump loyalist that the Fed governor had obtained mortgages on two homes while allegedly claiming they were her primary homes. The allegations have not been proved, and just last week, after they came to light, Cook said she had no "intention of being bullied" into stepping down.
Trump, in the full text of his letter to Cook, stated that he found "sufficient cause" in the allegations against her to fire her. However, reports suggest that Cook's ignoring Trump's demands for lower interest rates could be behind the move. Furthermore, as per the Guardian, Cook's — a Joe Biden appointment — removal would allow Trump to bring in a replacement that would essentially give him more control of the federal policy.
This is the latest retaliatory measure taken by Trump against his political enemies since returning to the White House. While Cook is not a politician, she is a senior Fed policymaker who has repeatedly ignored Trump's calls for rate cuts.
The attack on Cook was led by Trump loyalist Bill Pulte, who was appointed by the POTUS to lead the US Federal Housing Finance Agency. He alleged that the federal officer had claimed two different properties as her primary residences while obtaining mortgages in 2021. On X, Pulte wrote, "How can this woman be in charge of interest rates if she is allegedly lying to help her own interest rates?" while referring the case to the Department of Justice for investigation.
Following this, on Wednesday, Trump on his social media account demanded that Cook "must resign, now!!!". However, Cook, in a statement, said, "I do intend to take any questions about my financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and so I am gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions and provide the facts."
While having mortgages is not fraud, falsely claiming multiple houses as "primary residences" could be considered mortgage fraud. This is because lenders offer more favourable terms, like lower interest rates and smaller down payments, on mortgages for a borrower's primary residence. The reasoning is that a borrower is much less likely to default on a loan for the home they live in, as opposed to a second home or an investment property.