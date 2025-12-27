US President Donald Trump on Friday complained about the DOJ's focus on late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He urged the department to release any documents naming the Democrats, to 'embarrass them'. He called the whole process a “Democrat inspired Hoax”, and it is turning attention away from the issues that are most important to them. In his Christmas Day Truth Social post, he alleged that “The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans.”

“Release all of their names, embarrass them,” said Trump.

The Justice Department trickled out some of the Epstein Files over the last week under the Epstein Transparency Act issued on November 19 by the President himself. Though did not provide any incriminating evidence on either Donald Trump or Bill Clinton, who have been repeatedly linked with the late sex trafficker. The release, however, gave an expansive view of the scale of the operations of Epstein.

"Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein have been found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud etc." said Trump in a Truth Social post.

The released documents have some of the FBI reports alleging about Trump's activities at his Mar-a-Lago, like hosting parties with prostitutes, rape allegations, and witness of murdering a baby, some of which the DOJ referred to as scandalous, have not been proven. The new release also had flight logs which mentioned Trump had flown in Epstein's jet “many more times”. Former US President Bill Clinton has also been pictured with numerous underage women whose faces were redacted. Clinton's spokesperson last week urged to release of "any remaining records" that have mentions of him or pictures of him. He said that Clinton has nothing to hide. Trump on Monday called the release a “terrible thing” that many people, like lawyers, bankers who have met Epstein once, will have their reputation tarnished.

The legislation had set a deadline for thousands of documents to be made available by December 19. The DOJ's release was heavily redacted, underwhelming, and it had attracted bipartisan criticism. The DOJ is expected to release more over the coming weeks.