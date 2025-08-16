/Trump calls for ‘Peace Agreement’, says ‘Ceasefire Agreement’ will not end ‘horrific’ Russia-Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 16) said that a “Peace Agreement” was the best way to end the “horrific” war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that a mere ceasefire agreement does not hold up often. His remarks come after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Friday (Aug 15). In a post on social media, Trump hailed the day as “a great and very successful” one.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

He added, “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Trump also confirmed that Zelensky will be visiting Washington on Monday (Aug 18), adding that if the talks progress, a trilateral meeting will be scheduled with Putin. “President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he said.

Shortly before, the Ukrainian president, in a post on X, said that he would be visiting Washington after being invited by the US president. He also shared a willingness for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.