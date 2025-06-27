US President Donald Trump announced making a deal with China and hinted at an upcoming big deal with India in the White House on Thursday (June 26). No further details were disclosed, though he emphasised ‘everybody, everybody wants to make a deal.’

Trump said, “We just signed a trade deal with China. We're not going to make deals with everybody. But we're having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India, a very big one. We're going to open up India. In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened, and the relationship with every country has been very good.”

Now, as Trump teases a deal with India, not too long ago on May 28, his administration had urged a New York court against blocking or pausing the tariff order, as they believed it may disrupt the global order, which includes reigniting India-Pakistan tensions.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said to the court, "Both sides agreed to stop their military actions only after Donald Trump offered to expand trade with the countries in exchange for it.”

As Trump assumed office for his second term earlier this year, he was certain to cut down on wasteful government spending and impose trade tariffs on countries dealing with the US. China’s tariff was the highest at a certain given time, which was later reduced substantially. The tariffs were paused, and when asked if there were plans to further the pause, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "Perhaps it could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make."