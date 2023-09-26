Top 10 world news: Indian EAM Jaishankar's veiled attack on Canada, Russia rejects Navalny's appeal & more

India at UNGA: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (Sep 26). During his speech, the minister said that political convenience cannot determine the response towards terrorism and extremism amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Canada over the issue of the latter providing a safe haven to Khalistani extremists.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who Ukraine claimed it had killed in a missile strike, was seen attending a meeting in the images and video shared by Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Click on the headlines to read more:

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and said that political convenience cannot determine the response towards terrorism and extremism amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Canada over the issue of the latter providing a safe haven to Khalistani extremists.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who Ukraine claimed it had killed in a missile strike, was seen attending a meeting in the images and video shared by Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Russia on Tuesday (Sep 26) started hearing jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's appeal against the decision of the court to imprison him for 19 years on extremism-linked charges.

The killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader in a widely denounced separatist cause of Khalistan, has now emerged as a "larger and more organised" operation than previously known, according to footage from the site of the killing reported by the Washington Post.

More than a year after being expelled from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Russia is seeking to rejoin the forum. According to a position paper Russia is circulating in the UN and accessed by BBC, Moscow is pushing member nations to extend support to the motion.

Author and activist Zoleka Mandela, granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected president and civil rights leader Nelson Mandela, has passed away at the age of 43 following a long battle with cancer.

United States President Joe Biden will be participating in the United Auto Workers picket line on Tuesday (September 26). This will be the strongest show of support by the leader for union members who have been striking against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors.

At least eight people, including four children, died by electrocution in two separate incidents after days of heavy rain-triggered floods in informal settlements near the South African city of Cape Town.

US banking giant JPMorgan Chase has reached an agreement with the US Virgin Islands (USVI) to settle claims it empowered disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of teenage girls. The bank did not admit to any wrongdoing in the settlement which will give $55 million to Virgin Islands charities and the American territory's anti-trafficking efforts.