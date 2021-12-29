Top 10 world news: Europe battles surge in Omicron cases and more

Europe is battling a surge in the cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. US President Joe Biden has signed a defence spending budget that states that Taiwan should be invited to the world's largest naval exercise next year.

France reports record COVID-19 cases as Europe battles Omicron

France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta all registered a record number of new cases on Tuesday.

US defence act says Taiwan should be invited to world's largest exercise

Taiwan has emerged as a key factor in strained relations between China and the United States, the island's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Lukashenko, Erdogan among those named most corrupt leaders of the year

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are among the most corrupt people of the year 2021, according to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia inducts S-550 air defence system: Report

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, reports say Russia's new S-550 air defence system has entered combat service.

Scientists identify antibodies that block Omicron Covid variant

These antibodies target areas on the structure of the virus that remain unchanged even when the virus mutates.

Palestinian president Abbas makes a rare visit to Israel

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas held talks with Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz in his first official visit to Israel since 2010. The talks took place at Gantz's home in the town of Rosh Haayin, said Israeli media.

'Too much to bear': Second fugitive surrenders to police after being unable to tolerate COVID-19 curbs

A fugitive has surrendered to the Chinese police after being unable to tolerate the restrictions imposed on the country due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Israel fears human transmission amid bird flu outbreak, set to curtail hunting season

After over 2,000 wild cranes were killed due to bird flu in Israel, reports claim authorities have are planning to cancel the hunting season to ensure the outbreak does not spread to humans.

'Culture war' against English: Canadian provice introduces strict French language law

Quebec, Canada's largest province, is due to enact a new severe French language law prohibiting the use of English in public services, in what some have dubbed a "culture war" against English-speakers.

Despite global calls for cuts, China starts a massive coal-fired power plant

China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country.