Top 10 world news: Derek Chauvin Sentenced, WHO's plea for vaccines & more

George floyd's murderer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, a sentence which disappointing many fell short of the 30 years prosecutors had requested. As the ex-police officer is awarded a sentence over the murder of African-American man, two of Floyd's monuments have been discovered vandalised. These monuments, a wooden statue in New York and a bronze one in New Jersey were found defaced with an inscription of the American far-right cell “Patriot Front” a group defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “white nationalist hate group".

In other news, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has chastised unnamed countries for their reluctance to share COVID-19 vaccine doses with low-income countries. Condemning the global failure he said that even when poor countries cruelly lack doses, instead of helping rich countries are opening up societies and vaccinating young people, who are not at great risk from COVID-19.

Read this newsletter to the end because we also have for you a piece of interesting news about what could be a "new species of human".

Click on headlines to read more

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd's New York statue defaced, marked with neo-Nazi group's name

In New York, less than a week after its unveiling, a statue of Geoge Floyd was found defaced and marked with a neo-nazi group’s name.

Just give us the vaccines, WHO pleads, as poor countries go wanting

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says "Our world is failing, as the global community, we are failing,".

IAEA demands Iran's answer on monitoring, Tehran says not obliged to reply

The UN nuclear watchdog on Friday demanded an immediate reply from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that expired overnight, prompting an Iranian envoy to respond that Tehran was under no obligation to provide an answer.

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

In a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, US President Joe Biden called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last US troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.

Afghanistan peace talks should go on unless Taliban pull out: Abdullah

Abdullah Abdullah, the chief of Afghanistan's peace council says that unless the insurgents themselves pull out, talks with the Taliban on a political settlement should not be abandoned despite Taliban attacks.

Trudeau says Pope should apologise on Canadian soil for church's role in residential schools

After nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two mass graves, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he has asked the pope to come to Canada to apologise for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools for indigenous children.

UK PM Johnson stands by health secretary, who broke COVID-19 rules by kissing aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls on Friday to fire his health secretary after pictures appeared of him embracing and kissing an aide in his office, in what he acknowledged was a breach of coronavirus rules.

'Pride is back at the White House,' Biden says, signing Pulse nightclub bill

To honor the 49 people killed in a 2016 mass shooting, US President Joe Biden has designated the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a national memorial.

Researchers unveil ancient skull nicknamed as 'Dragon Man'

In a recent development, Chinese researchers have unveiled an 'ancient skull' that could belong to a completely new species of human. The team claims that it is their 'closest evolutionary relative' among known species of ancient humans, such as Neanderthals and Homo erectus.