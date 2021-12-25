'Too premature' to discuss a fourth Covid vaccine dose, says Fauci

Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the US, Anthony Fauci in an interview with WCBS Newsradio 880 said that it is “too premature” on part of the US to discuss a fourth Covid vaccine dose. He further highlighted that health officials must first study the “durability” of protection from three jabs.

"One of the things that we're gonna be following very carefully is what the durability of the protection is following the third dose of an mRNA vaccine. If the protection is much more durable than the two dose non-boosted group, and we may go a significant period of time without requiring a fourth dose," Fauci said.

As per data by the White House, over 60 million Americans have already received their booster shots. This includes 62 per cent of eligible seniors.

As the Omicron variant is spreading, experts all across the world are warning people to stay indoors rather than travelling during the festive time.

So far, the US has recorded over 800,000 deaths related due to the deadly coronavirus. While people were already struggling to battle with the Delta variant, the newly discovered Omicron has now become the dominant variant in the US.

Earlier, Fauci had said that large gatherings during the upcoming holiday season are not so safe even for people vaccinated with a booster shot.

Fauci has also urged people to go back to wearing face masks and practice social distancing. He said that if people do not pay attention to these warnings, the cases will double up at an alarming rate.

