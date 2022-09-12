Thousands protest the forthcoming EuroPride in Serbian capital

A few days before the pan-European gathering of the LGBTQ community was scheduled to take place, thousands of protesters rallied in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, to voice their opposition to the impending EuroPride event.

After the Serbian government withdrew its support for the event, tensions in the capital have been simmering, but pride organisers have vowed to continue with the gathering, which is set for this coming Saturday.

On Sunday, bikers, ring-wing groups, and priests of the Orthodox faith all marched through the streets of Belgrade while holding crosses and waving icons. Some promised to stage a protest in response to the EuroPride organisers' decision to hold the event.

"I don't discriminate against them... but they should do it at home and not impose it," said one protester, Djordje, 25.

After far-right organisations targeted the event, violence and riots marred the Belgrade Pride marches in 2001 and again in 2010.

Also read | Princeton University to be free for students whose families earn less than $100,000

The march has been organised on a regular basis since 2014, but there is a significant law enforcement presence.

Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, announced last month that he had decided to "postpone or cancel" the EuroPride event. He gave a number of explanations, including current hostilities with the former secessionist province of Kosovo and worries about food and energy.

The government did not have the right to cancel EuroPride, according to the event's organisers, who criticised the action.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION live TV here: