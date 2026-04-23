/Telangana heatwave alert: Temperatures to hit 45°C, red alert issued in 19 districts

The Telangana weatherman, an Open Source analyst, has alerted that Telangana is likely to face severe heatwaves from 43-45°C in the northern parts from April 24 till April 29. The Weatherman issued a "red alert" for several districts in North and East Telangana, specifically in the 19 districts of Northern Telangana. Districts like Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Gadwal, and Wanaparthy will see temperatures above 43 and touching 45 in some places.

The weatherman issued three types of alerts: red alerts for districts between 43-45°C, orange alerts for districts between 42-44°C, and yellow alerts for districts between 41-43°C. Districts in Kamareddy, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool will face scorching heat and are under orange alert. The city of Hyderabad has issued several will also be under an intense heatwave with temperatures reaching 43°C in several areas.

The Meteorological Department put the temperature at 39 degrees in the morning in Hyderabad, on April 23 (Thursday), even before 12 PM. Adilabad recorded a scorching 42.8 degrees Celsius in the morning itself. Other districts also felt the heat: Nizamabad hit 41.8°C, Ramagundam 41.2°C, Medak 40.9°C, Khammam 40.8°C, Mahabubnagar 40.6°C, Bhadrachalam 40.6°C, and Nalgonda 40°C. Just 24 hours ago, parts of North Hyderabad and districts like Kamareddy and Sircilla faced intense thunder and hailstorms, which gave brief relief. The Weatherman also alerted that there will be some heat-induced storms in some areas.

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How to tackle a severe heatwave?

Severe heatwaves have been characteristic of summer in the North, Central and Southern parts of India. Health experts have previously alerted about certain guidelines to prevent heat-related illnesses or stroke, such as avoiding venturing outdoors during the peak daytime between 11 AM and 4 PM, consuming a lot of fluids like water, lime water or coconut water, and being wary of fatigue, weakness and heat strokes.