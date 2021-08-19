Taliban allowing US passport holders to reach Kabul airport: US general

As the world is watching horrifying visuals of Afghan locals trying to escape the country by hanging to airplanes, the US Joint Chiefs Chairman said the Taliban are allowing all US citizens to reach Kabul airport to leave the country.

"The Taliban are facilitating the safe passage to the airport for American citizens. That is US passport holders," US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Miley said on Wednesday.

This statement came a little before the Pentagon announced that nearly 7,000 civilians have been taken out of Kabul till now.

Talking to local media in the US, Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said that 12 C-17 aircrafts have departed with nearly 2,000 refugees in the past 24 hours.

In addition to this, the US now has aircrafts to bring at least 5,000 to 9,000 civilians out of Afghanistan in the next few days. However, the conditions such as their process and weather still remain huge factors in the evacuation process.

As the US soldiers stand guard of the Kabul airport, horrifying videos have surfaced on social media in which people can be seen throwing their small children over the wired walls in hopes that the American troops will save them and take them away from Taliban’s regime.

In such a video, the US troops can be seen helping a woman and a child cross a tall wall as the two struggle to leave the country on any possible flight.