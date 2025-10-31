/Storm shatters New York City, while Central Park records highest rainfall in over than 100 years

Google Preferred
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 22:40 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 22:49 IST
Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Flooded streets were a common sight; coupled with gusty winds, the phenomenon brought down trees in the surrounding areas.

On Thursday (Oct 30), New York City has been experienced torrential rain and has been reeling from extensive flooding. The storm drenched the city with record rainfall. The highest rainfall in more than 100 years was recorded in Central Park. LaGuardia and Newark airports also broke previous records. Flooded streets were a common sight coupled with gusty winds, the phenomenon brought down trees in the surrounding areas. The storm has claimed at least two lives in Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan. The bodies of two men were found in a flooded basement.

Three major airports in the city have also been impacted due to the heavy downpour. Preliminary reports mentioned 45.7 mm of rainfall, exceeding its record of 41.7mm, which was set in 1917. "We all know that climate change has brought us these crazy rainstorms that our infrastructure was never designed to deal with. The four most intense storms in New York City's history have taken place in the last four years. Yesterday, what caused all the flooding is the fact that we had 1 inch of rain in 10 minutes," explained DEP Commissioner Rohit Aggarwall as quoted in news outlet CBS.

