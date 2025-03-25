Content generated using artificial intelligence has raised growing concerns with the spread of misinformation and deepfakes. In a move to combat this, Spain’s government unveiled a draft on Tuesday (Mar 25) aimed at criminalising the use of AI-generated sexually explicit videos and images of a person’s face or body without their consent.

Advertisment

AI has proved that technology can be used for malicious purposes like creating deepfakes, which are realistic computer-generated images and videos based on real content.

Also read | Who is Elliston Berry? Trump recognises teen victim of deepfake pornography in Congress address

According to a 2019 study by the Dutch AI company Sensity, about 96 per cent of deepfakes contain non-consensual pornography, most of which feature women.

Advertisment

‘Crimes against moral integrity’

During a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said that the government wants “deepfakes of a sexual or seriously insulting nature” to be “considered crimes against moral integrity.”

Also read | Melania backs deepfake porn bill in first solo engagement, what is it?

Advertisment

A statement issued by the government said that the move would be a part of a bill aimed at “protecting young girls and boys as well as adolescents” from the dangers of “digital technology” and ensure their “right to privacy”.

In recent years, the country has seen several cases of the distribution of fake nude images of minor girls, which were created using AI.

In some cases, minors face blackmail by creators who demand money not to distribute their fake nude images.

Also read | French President Emmanuel Macron uses his deepfakes to promote AI summit

The bill would also mandate smartphone and tablet manufacturers to include parental control systems, which would be activated by default. The restrictions on devices would force online influencers to use “age verification systems” for their subscribers.

Recently, Spain’s government approved a bill imposing heavy fines on companies that do not label AI-generated content, classifying it as a “serious offence”.

(With inputs from agencies)