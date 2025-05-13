European Council chief Antonio Costa on Tuesday insisted that Serbia was fully committed to the EU accession process, despite the country's president visiting Moscow last week.

Aleksandar Vucic attended the May 9 celebrations to mark 80 years since the victory over Nazi Germany, even after EU warnings that doing so would not be viewed favourably.

Also Read: Last American hostage 21-year-old Edan Alexander released, Netanyahu faces backlash at home amid Gaza offensive

Serbia has been an EU candidate country since 2012 but has maintained a close relationship with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and refuses to impose sanctions, unlike the European Union it hopes to join.

"We cannot celebrate the liberation 80 years ago and not condemn the invasion of a country today," Costa said at a joint press conference with Vucic, adding that Serbia is aware that, on the path to EU membership, it must align with the EU's foreign and security policy.

Also Read: Family, fake disease and a special dish: All about Australia's 'Mushroom' murder mystery

Vucic said Serbia "supports the territorial integrity of all countries in the world, including Ukraine" and that EU membership is the country's strategic commitment.

"Serbia today and Serbia tomorrow is on the European path. I accept criticisms. Serbia in Europe is our path, it is our goal, it is our political will," he said.

Serbia, whose majority of trade is with the EU, has been walking a delicate tightrope between Brussels and Moscow for nearly three years.

Belgrade, which has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Russians since February 2022, relies almost entirely on Russia for its gas supplies and is currently negotiating a new multi-year gas deal with Moscow, as the current agreement expires at the end of May.