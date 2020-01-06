Saudi Arabia appeals for 'calm' after killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

File Photo Photograph:( AFP )
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud said on Monday the kingdom does not want to see a further escalation of tensions in the region at a "very dangerous moment", following Friday's killing by a US drone strike of Iran's most prominent military commander and Quds force head, Qasem Soleimani.
"We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn't escalate any further. It's certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security," Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news briefing in Riyadh.
"We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation," he said.