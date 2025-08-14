/Satellite images reveal Russia poised to test nuclear-powered missile ahead of Putin–Trump talks

Russia appears to be preparing to test its nuclear-armed, nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik (NATO designation: SSC-X-9 Skyfall), ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday, according to two US researchers and a Western security source, Reuters reported.

Independent analysts Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California and Decker Eveleth of the CNA research organisation in Virginia reached this conclusion after examining recent commercial satellite imagery from Planet Labs. They noted significant activity at the Pankovo test site on the Barents Sea archipelago of Novaya Zemlya, including increased personnel, equipment, and the presence of ships and aircraft associated with previous Burevestnik tests. A Western security source, speaking to Reuters, confirmed that preparations for a launch are under way.

A satellite image from August 7, 2025, shows equipment at Russia’s Pankovo test site on Yuzhny Island in Novaya Zemlya. Photograph: (Reuters)

A missile with global reach and complex capabilities

The Burevestnik is designed to deliver a nuclear payload anywhere in the world. According to Reuters, it flies at extremely low altitudes to evade radar, follows unpredictable flight paths, and has near-indefinite loitering time, allowing it to approach targets from unexpected directions. The weapon is seen as a Russian response to Western air defence systems, including the US 'Golden Dome' missile defence shield under development. Putin has previously described the missile as 'invincible' against current and future missile defences, citing its almost unlimited range. However, the Nuclear Threat Initiative reports that the missile has a poor test record, with only two partial successes among 13 known attempts. Critics also warn of the potential environmental hazard from radiation emitted along its flight path.

Political timing and arms control context

While the researchers told Reuters that missile tests are usually scheduled well in advance, they acknowledged that the timing could have political implications. A test during the week of the Trump, Putin summit could serve as a show of force, overshadowing discussions and signalling defiance of US calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Experts, including former acting US undersecretary of state for arms control Tom Countryman, told Reuters that such schedules can be advanced or delayed for political reasons.

The developments come as New START, the last US–Russia treaty limiting strategic nuclear deployments, is set to expire on February 5. Lewis and Eveleth also noted that Planet Labs imagery showed stacks of shipping containers, specialised equipment, and personnel arriving at the site since late July, along with two radar-equipped aircraft parked at Rogachevo military airfield since mid-July. Neither the White House, the Pentagon, the CIA, nor Russia’s Defence Ministry commented on the possible test when approached by Reuters.

