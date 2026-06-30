/Sanae Takaichi's India visit: The Abe protégé aligning Japan's defence and tech with New Delhi

In a political landscape long dominated by a rigid, male-dominated hierarchy, Sanae Takaichi has shattered Japan’s highest glass ceiling. Stepping into office as the country’s first female Prime Minister after a decisive landslide election victory, Takaichi brings a distinct personal flair and an unyielding ideological posture that are already redrawing the lines of Indo-Pacific geopolitics.

An avid heavy-metal drummer with a well-documented passion for riding motorbikes, Takaichi represents a stark break from the traditional, buttoned-up aesthetic of Tokyo’s political elite. Yet behind the unconventional hobbies lies a fiercely disciplined, hawkish leader who openly molds her political identity after former UK PM Margaret Thatcher. Much like the "Iron Lady," Takaichi is celebrated by her supporters and scrutinised by her critics for her unwavering conviction, standard-bearing economic nationalism, and a hard-line approach to national defence.

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Central to her political DNA is her role as the premier ideological protégé of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Takaichi has vowed to revive and fully operationalise Abe’s grand strategic vision, particularly his signature "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" blueprint. Her rise to power signals a definitive departure from Japan’s historical post-war pacifism toward an assertive, proactive defence doctrine.

This specific worldview is set to fundamentally deepen Tokyo's ties with New Delhi. As Takaichi embarks on her maiden state visit to India this week to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bilateral relationship is rapidly transitioning from a traditional diplomatic partnership into a critical anchor of regional stability. While maritime security and joint military drills remain foundational, Takaichi’s specific expertise in economic security is shifting the strategic focus toward technological resilience. Ahead of the summit, Japanese and Indian officials have been drafting a landmark joint declaration aimed directly at countering regional economic coercion. The Takaichi administration views India not merely as a geopolitical counterweight to an assertive China but as an indispensable partner to safeguard global supply chains.

The upcoming New Delhi summit will prioritise concrete cooperation across five critical frontiers: semiconductors, rare-earth minerals, clean energy, artificial intelligence, and telecommunications. By linking Japan’s advanced capital and technology with India’s vast manufacturing ambitions and deep talent pool in information technology, Takaichi aims to build an industrial architecture independent of adversarial supply networks.