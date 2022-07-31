Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters hit by Ukrainian drone strike, five injured

The Navy celebrations in the Russian-annexed Crimea region was dealt a heavy blow as a Ukrainian drone strike wounded five people at the Black Sea headquarters in Sevastopol, according to authorities. Mikhail Razvozhayev, who is leading the local Russian administration in Sevastopol, posted the details of the attack on social media and blamed Ukraine for the damages.

“Early this morning, [Ukraine] decided to spoil our Navy Day. An unidentified object flew into the yard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data, it was a drone. Five people were injured, these are employees of the fleet headquarters, there were no fatalities,” he posted.

“All celebratory events have been cancelled due to safety concerns. I ask you to stay calm and stay at home, if possible,” he added along with pictures of blood stains and broken glass.

A spokesperson for the Russian forces in the Black Sea headquarters also said that it was a “homemade” drone which carried a number of small explosives.

Although the exact nature of the attack or the details of the injured personnel was not released, the pictures posed on social media showed rubble at the entrance of what looked like a cafeteria.

However, Ukraine has not confirmed their involvement in the attack as a spokesperson for the country’s southern command but said that they are conducting attacks on the Russian forces.

“Ukraine’s armed forces are carrying out activities to liberate our occupied territories, using the weapons models that are available for this purpose. Our targets are exclusively the military facilities of the Russian Federation. We do not strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. Crimea is Ukraine,” Natalia Gumenyuk, spokesperson for the southern command, told The Guardian.

