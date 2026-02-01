/Russian oil out? Trump claims India ready to buy seized Venezuelan oil from US

US President Donald J Trump on Saturday (Jan 31) stated that India was keen on buying Venezuelan oil, seized by the US in the aftermath of president Nicolas Maduro's capture. In an audio released by the White House, Trump also invited China to "come in and make a great deal on oil". This comes after Trump, over the past weeks, repeatedly slammed New Delhi for buying Russian oil and accused the South Asian nation of funding the Ukraine war.

India to buy Venezuela oil from the US?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump, in the statement released on YouTube by White House, claimed that the US and India have already made a "concept of the deal" with India. He claimed that "India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran."

What did Trump say about India funding the Ukraine war?