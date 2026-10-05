/Russian drone hits Kyiv bridge in broad daylight, triggering huge fireball | VIDEO

A Russian drone struck Kyiv’s Northern Bridge on Sunday (Oct 4), with video showing a huge fireball erupting. The location is reportedly Dnipro crossing, and video shows vehicles travelling as the drone hit. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that two people were injured in the strike. The strike came as German chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed for talks with Russia.

Video of the incident has gone viral. It showed the moment the Northern Bridge was hit, sending a huge plume of fire and black smoke into the sky while cars were still moving across the bridge. It was the second time the Northern Bridge had been hit in as many days.

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