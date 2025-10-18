/Friendly FIRE? Ukraine claims 'Russia shot down its own Su-30SM fighter jet' over Crimea

Ukrainian Military sources have claimed that a Russian Sukhoi Su-30 SM fighter jet was shot down by friendly fire from the Russian air defence system while on an operation in the Northwestern part of the annexed region of Crimea. The jet was reportedly on a mission to intercept Ukrainian drone attacks when the incident occurred.

Ukrainian Navy claims “a radio interception was obtained regarding the ignition of two engines and the ejection of the crew of the Russian invaders' Su-30SM aircraft.”

Russian media and or official sources have not confirmed the friendly-fire shoot down. The incident comes as Russia have intensified its operation in Ukraine, employing a combination of missiles, drones and artillery strikes, to weaken its resolve as the winter approaches. The attacks are targeted at multiple Ukrainian towns and especially the energy infrastructure, intending to cause a power crisis.

Trump and Putin to meet in Budapest

US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 16, following which the leaders agreed to meet in Hungary. Despite Putin's ICC arrest warrant, Hungary has committed to facilitating Putin's arrival in Budapest. This will be the second meeting following an August 15 meeting in Alaska, where no concrete resolution to the conflict was reached.

“There are many questions, negotiating teams need to be determined, and so on and so forth. Therefore, everything will be done in stages, but, of course, the president’s will is there,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Russia has approximately 1,118,000 killed, wounded or missing. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated that 400,000 Ukrainians have been killed or injured since the war's outset. Russia has blamed Kyiv and its European allies for the continued aggression, while Britain and Ukraine have blamed Russia for posing unacceptable demands and not being serious about seeking peace.