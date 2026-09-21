/Qatar PM urges ‘peaceful 2027’ after years of pressure since FIFA World Cup

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, called for a period of calm, highlighting the immense pressure that had followed ever since the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. He urged that Doha needs a “peaceful year 2027” as fallout from the war between the US, Israel and Iran has been weighing on the country.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum's UNGA Special Edition, he noted, "I didn't have peace since the World Cup (in 2022). October 7 followed, and since that, no one is willing to give us a break. I'm begging everyone that we need a peaceful year for 2027. Please, we need some rest."

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Qatar hosted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, which was mired with controversy both on and off the field. The issues ranged from he treatment of migrant labourers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, dodging the bidding process for hosting rights, to on-field decision controversy around the Argentina and Netherlands fixture. “When we bid for the World Cup, everyone was telling us, 'No one would give it to you. No one will award it to you'. And when we were awarded it, everyone said that it would be a failure,” said Al Thani, reflecting on the World Cup.

Regarding Qatar's role in the crisis in the region, he stressed that Qatar will remain a committed partner in mediation efforts, a reliable energy supplier, and a long-term investment partner. He emphasised that the region requires a framework grounded in respect for the principle of sovereignty, where no state poses a threat to another. He also added that Doha has worked with regional and international partners to keep channels of communication open, de-escalate tensions, and support diplomatic understandings.