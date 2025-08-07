/Putin meets India’s top security adviser Ajit Doval as Trump hits Delhi with 50% tariff

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday, just a day after Washington announced fresh tariffs on India for its continued imports of Russian oil. The Kremlin released footage of the two shaking hands, but offered no further details of the discussion. However, at a previous meeting, Doval said the dates for Putin’s visit to India were “almost finalised”, showing ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

US hikes tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil trade

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, adding a new 25% tariff on Indian exports, citing India’s continued oil purchases from Russia. This is in addition to an earlier 25% levy, bringing the total tariff to 50%. The White House stated that India’s oil imports pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States, referencing national security and foreign policy concerns. These duties will roll out in two phases, the first from 7 August, and the new increase 21 days later.

India slams US action as ‘unfair and unreasonable’

India has strongly opposed Trump’s move. The Ministry of External Affairs said it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US chose to target India for something “several other countries are also doing.” “We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

India has defended its oil imports, saying that after the war in Ukraine began, traditional suppliers redirected their oil to Europe, forcing India to turn to alternatives like Russia. “Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India,” the government said.

Russia defends India’s trade ties