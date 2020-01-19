US envoy Alice Wells to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day trip

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asian Affairs Alice Wells will arrive in Islamabad today on a four-day visit to discuss several bilateral issues.



According to sources, during her visit, Wells will meet several political and military representatives of the country to discuss the US-Pakistan diplomatic affairs, mending ties with Afghanistan and current problems in the country.

According to the US department of state, she will also ''address a think tank'' and discuss ''bilateral and regional problems with the members of civil society''.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will travel to Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan, from January 13-22. https://t.co/aIIv0cr3qI — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 9, 2020 ×

Previously, the chief US diplomat had visited Colombo, Sri Lanka on January 13 and 14 and met several senior government officials.



She was also supposed to attend the Raisina dialogue in India from January 15-18 to ''strengthen the US-India partnership after the success of US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue 2019,'' an official release of said.