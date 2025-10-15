/Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk: His parents appear publicly 1st time after assassination

On October 14, Charlie Kirk’s parents were seen publicly for the first time after her was assassinated. The 31-year-old was being posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House Rose Garden. Kirk was shot by Tyler Robinson during his appearance on September at a Utah campus when he was surrounded by students. Senator Marsha Blackburn posted a photo on Instagram, she wrote, “It was an honor to share a special moment with Charlie Kirk’s parents at the White House today. The loss they have endured is unimaginable. Charlie’s legacy will never be forgotten, and I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to his life than the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

A video of Kirk’s grieving parents has been circulating online, where they are seen standing with their daughter-in-law and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Charlie Kirk assassination case

A day after Charlie Kirk’s death, the law enforcement authorities have released a new video and photos of a person of interest. The authorities have requested public assistance to identify and locate the person. Earlier, two people were detained and later released, as they did not have any link to the shooting at the Utah event, where Kirk was speaking before he was shot. Officials were unable to find and name the individual who orchestrated the attack on the 31-year-old conservative activist until he was finally traced after days of tracking.

The sniper who allegedly targeted Kirk from the terrace of a building is still on the loose. The authorities have broadcast his photos and want the public to help in finding him. US President Donald Trump said the investigators were making progress in tracing the shooter, who fired at Kirk. The incident took place when he was addressing students in Utah. It was attended by around 3,000 people.

JD Vance's tribute to Kirk

Less than a week after Charlie Kirk’s death, US Vice President JD Vance announced that he would be hosting his friend’s show. This afternoon (September 15), Vance will take over the ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ and it will be aired from the White House. He posted on his X account, “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”